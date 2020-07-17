Charles was born in Detroit, MI; 4th of six children of Guiseppe and Angela Galea, immigrants from Malta. Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Fae and their 5 children: Charles, Sandra, Steven, Michael and John, 25 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. After completing Ford Trade and Michigan School of Trade he enlisted in the U.S. Army (Korea) and was honorably discharged in 1948. A Golden Gloves boxer while in the service, Charles continued sparring at gyms in Detroit, working for car manufacturing companies and meeting and marrying his wife Fae. After their marriage in 1949 they were offered the opportunity to drive a brand new showroom model 1950 Chevrolet to San Diego, CA for the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership; they packed their bags in the trunk and headed to California joining his brothers and mother in Ocean Beach. Charles became a tool and die maker for Convair and was pitcher on the company softball team. He always loved to play baseball. Eventually they began their own business, working long hours and late nights they started Micro Tool & Mfg. on Federal Blvd in Lemon Grove in 1960 where Charles worked daily for the last 62 years and it continues today to be a family run business. Charles passed peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 92 years young. His humor, thoughtfulness, generosity and love will be eternally missed by all.

Please join his family for a memorial on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at OLPH Catholic Church in Lakeside. Please check as date and time may change due to Covid-19 restrictions.

If you feel compelled to do so, the family is asking in lieu of flowers to please donate to Prostate Cancer Foundation in his name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store