Dana Keith Ferrell
1936-2020
Dana Keith Ferrell passed away on 08/22/2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away with his family by his side. Dana was 84 years and longtime east county residence.
Dana was born in February 1936 in Minneapolis Minnesota. His parents were Keith and Rachel Ferrell. He married DeeDee Peterson in 1955 and moved to El Cajon. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beautiful granddaughter Carly. He is survived by his former wife, three children, Keith (Laurie), Kim (Scott) and Kris (Rod). He is also the grandfather of six and great grandfather of six children.
Dana enjoyed a long successful career as a general contractor, was a member of the Operating Engineers and a free mason.
The family has decided to make the services private. We are planning a "Celebration of Life" for Dana and will announce the date and time in the future to share our loving memories with everyone who loved him.

Published in The East County Californian from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
