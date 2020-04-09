|
|
David Corliss Paradowski passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at his longtime Lakeside home, bathed in the spring sunlight and surrounded by a circle of loved ones. He was the Career Development Specialist for years at El Capitan High School in Lakeside, as well as a much loved teacher, DECA leader and Basketball Coach during the thirty years he was there, and remained a mentor and educator throughout his life. As acting patriarch, he always stressed the importance of family. He put his family before all else and nothing gave him greater joy than having them close by. He loved going to the Chicken Pie Shop in North Park, introduced to him by his father, John Albert Paradowski, when he was just a boy. He was brought up in St. Patrick's Parish in North Park and attended school through 8th grade there before attending St. Augustine High School. He loved playing racquetball and watching basketball games with friends and family. He gave over 20 gallons of blood to the San Diego Blood Bank. He was the only child of John and Mary Paradowski. He was born three days after Pearl Harbor on December 10, 1941.
He is survived by his wife Cece Paradowski, his children Brian Paradowski, Amy Paradowski McCoy, and Michael Paradowski, his grandchildren Kelsey Palmer (Robert Palmer), Marissa McCoy, Brennon McCoy, Lexie McCoy, Cole Paradowski, Brady Paradowski, Grant Paradowski, Reese Paradowski, Zachary Paradowski, and Sophia Paradowski and stepdaughter, Gina Catania. His gentle and caring nature touched many and he will be remembered always for his selfless personality and kind heart.
Published in The East County Californian from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020