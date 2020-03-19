|
Diane McCune Webster, a lifelong resident of Lemon Grove, died Tuesday, March 3rd, at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Due to a variety of illnesses including dementia, she resided at Cottonwood Canyon Healthcare Center from 2010 until her passing.
Born June 9, 1940, in Emporia, Kansas, Diane moved with her family to Lemon Grove in 1946. She attended Helix High School but graduated from Mt. Miguel High School in 1958.
Diane married Julius "Tom" Webster in December 1957. Born into a family of educators, she chose to be a housewife. She and her husband spent many summers with their kids camping, hiking and fishing in the High Sierras. For years, her main hobby was breeding and showing collies.
Diane was a gifted musician and played the French horn, flute, and recorder and belonged to the San Diego County Recorder Society and the San Diego Early Music Society.
In 1998 she became a volunteer with San Diego's Project Wildlife and spent 10 years rescuing orphaned and injured ducks, nursing them back to health and releasing them back into local lakes and reservoirs.
She is survived by her children, Terri Webster Schrandt, Michael Webster, and Dale Webster and their spouses and families. She is also survived by her brother Allan McCune of Washington State and her nieces Maria and Nancy, along with their spouses and families.
Services will be held in June in Lemon Grove.
Published in The East County Californian from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020