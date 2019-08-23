|
|
Forrest McKinley passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, at his home in Rancho Bernardo, California, at the age of 92.
Forrest was born October 24, 1925 in San Diego, California to William and Elizabeth McKinley. He grew up in La Jolla and Pasadena, California. He attended La Jolla High School and after graduation he enlisted in the Army where he met his future bride Pearl Fenton at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, CA. He also served in the Merchant Marines.
Forrest and Pearl were married on October 25, 1947 in Compton, California and resided in El Cajon from 1950 thru 1974.
Forrest was a real estate developer and broker in San Diego County for over 60 years. He was past president of the La Mesa Board of Realtors, past president of the El Cajon Chamber of Commerce, past chairman of the East County United Way, and a former member of the El Cajon City Planning Commission. He was a licensed private pilot, a founder of the Palomar Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and a musician in the San Diego Mandolin Orchestra for nearly 30 years.
Forrest is survived by his wife Pearl, daughter Susan Kellogg and her husband Clifford Kellogg of Palomar Mountain, son-in-law Joe Brunetto of El Cajon, daughter-in-law Judith McKinley of Oaxaca, Mexico, brother William McKinley and his wife Susan of Arizona; grandchildren Benjamin McKinley, Melissa James, Daniel McKinley, Jacob Brunetto, Anna Brunetto, Benedetto Brunetto, David Mendez, Elias Mendez, and Lucinda Konrad, and nineteen great grandchildren.
His brother Bob McKinley, son Jon McKinley, son Steve McKinley, and daughter Sharyn Brunetto predecease him.
Forrest will be remembered for his great sense of humor, wisdom, and generosity.
A life celebration memorial will be held at noon on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Marechiaro's Restaurant, 14120 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon, CA.
Published in The East County Californian from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019