Irma L. Easton, 66, died unexpectedly June 8, 2020, at Avocado Post Acute. She was born March 12, 1954, in Distrito Federal, Mexico. Irma was the daughter of Ricardo Rivera Huerta and Elena Carrillo Fragozo. Irma loved children and worked as a nanny until she moved to the United States. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, and walking on the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ricardo. Surviving her are her daughters Beatriz Irma Berrios (Miguel), Stephanie Ann Johnson (Dave); 6 grandchildren; sisters Maria Carmen, Rosa Maria, Martha Elena; and many other beloved family members. Due to COVID-19, a service of remembrance has been postponed. Those who wish to remember Irma in a special way may send messages of condolence to www.eastcountymortuary.com or contribute to Irma's GoFundMe account. This has been created to raise money for unexpected cremation costs and services.
Published in The East County Californian from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.