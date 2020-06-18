Irma Lilia Easton
1954-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma L. Easton, 66, died unexpectedly June 8, 2020, at Avocado Post Acute. She was born March 12, 1954, in Distrito Federal, Mexico. Irma was the daughter of Ricardo Rivera Huerta and Elena Carrillo Fragozo. Irma loved children and worked as a nanny until she moved to the United States. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, and walking on the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ricardo. Surviving her are her daughters Beatriz Irma Berrios (Miguel), Stephanie Ann Johnson (Dave); 6 grandchildren; sisters Maria Carmen, Rosa Maria, Martha Elena; and many other beloved family members. Due to COVID-19, a service of remembrance has been postponed. Those who wish to remember Irma in a special way may send messages of condolence to www.eastcountymortuary.com or contribute to Irma's GoFundMe account. This has been created to raise money for unexpected cremation costs and services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The East County Californian from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East County Mortuary & Cremation Service
374 N Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
(619) 440-9900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved