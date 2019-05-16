Home

Jerry Smith


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Smith Obituary
He was born on December 5th, 1939 to the late John and Mercedes Smith. He grew up in La Mesa where he attended and graduated from Grossmont High School.
He later moved to El Cajon where he and his first wife, Alicia Smith, raised four children: Jerry Smith Jr., Donna Ferguson, Alicia L. Smith and Billy Smith.
He worked and retired from Ketema where he met his second and late wife, Anna Smith, to whom he was married eighteen happy years.
He died on May 4th, 2019 and will be remembered in death as he was in life as a loving, vibrant, funny man with an easy smile.
He is survived by his siblings: Ninfa Harper, Frances Crowe, John Smith and JoAnn Aragon.
Published in The East County Californian from May 16 to May 17, 2019
