cadwallader

Jo Ann Oliver Cadwallader of Rancho Cordova, California passed away due to a heart attack the afternoon of August 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Folsom, California. She was 64 and suffered from Type One Diabetes for 48 years.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband, John Scott Cadwallader of Rancho Cordovo, her son, Nicholas Scott Cadwallader (Jennifer), also of Rancho Cordova, her sister Ronda S. Molter of Costa Mesa, California and her brother, James Oliver of Hemet, California, her grandchildren, Shelbie Root, Jameson Root, Tahlia R. Cadwallader, and Emmerson Ann Cadwallader and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Born to Murlene Burgess and James Robert Oliver on September 5, 1955 in Carathersville, Missouri Jo Ann spent most of her adult life in El Cajon, California. She married John S. Cadwallader May 9, 1980 and despite early warnings that a pregnancy would be dangerous she gave birth to her only son. All she ever wanted was to be a mother and her life revolved around her son.

Life was full and good. All the events parents share with their children came to pass: school, friends, scouts, Little League, band, birthday parties, laughs, smiles, and hugs.

Jo Ann continued to be the devoted daughter helping her parents even though her marriage put distance between them. Friday nights were travel nights to mom and dad's where she enjoyed the large family with which she had been truly blessed. Her sister, brother, aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces lived nearby and their home was always full. There were many good times! The loss of her parents was devastating to Jo Ann to her last day.

As time passed, Jo Ann's body weakened as her body systems shut down due to diabetes. She endured two back surgeries, stage four intestinal cancer, a heart attack and two stents, bypass surgery and eventual partial amputation of her left foot.

In spite of her ailing health Jo Ann managed to relocate to her son's new home to be with him, his wife, his step-children, and what was soon to be her two granddaughters.

Because of the COVID 19 pandemic Jo Ann did not leave the apartment for six months as her immune system was compromised. She was bed ridden with a scar from the top of her left thigh to her knee and then reappearing above her ankle. Just getting in and out of her wheelchair and trying to walk was her daily activity. Her body clock reversed; she slept during the day when she could and her nights became a war of sleeping upright with a stack of pillows. She would not hear of going back into the hospital.

Just as her 65th birthday approached and Medicare was set and ready to go her blood sugar counts were dangerously high and interjections of Novalog at five minute intervals were not working. She had a body accident, wanted a shower and got back into bed. She was comatose. Paramedics could not revive her and she was transported to Mercy Hospital in Folsom. We had lost her.

Through all of this, in daily conversations with her sister she would say, "I'm fine."

