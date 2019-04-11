Judson Blackledge Wagner, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home in Descanso, California. He was born June 29, 1943, in McPherson, Kansas, to James and Dorothy (Grace) Wagner. He was a graduate of Fort Collins High School (1961) in Fort Collins, Colorado. Jud had worked as many things in his life, rancher, sheriff, sales manager, and much more, but what he will be most remembered as, is an amazing man, father, husband, companion, grandfather, uncle, friend, and confidant. Jud saw everyone he met as family and treated them as such. You never felt like an outsider with Jud, he accepted everyone with open arms. Jud had an uncanny way of always making you laugh, telling a joke like no one could and being there when you didn't even know you needed him.

Jud is survived by his children, Robert A. Wagner, Matthew J. Wagner and Rebecca L. Nassie, the love of his life Christine Brewer, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jud touched are invited to a "Celebration of Life" being held at Willowbrook Golf Course, 11905 Riverside Drive, Lakeside, California 92040, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

As most of you know, Jud loved the game of golf, so we all thought it was appropriate to celebrate Jud at one of his favorite golf courses. Please bring along your favorite stories to share.