Kathryn E. (Dodson) Benson, 106, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at Joshua Springs Senior Living in Bullhead City, AZ. Kathryn was the daughter of Dena (Brouwer) and John Howard Dodson (1867-1962). John was El Cajon's first full-time postmaster, serving from 1913 to 1942.

Kathryn was born September 21, 1913, in El Cajon, CA. After graduating from Grossmont High School in El Cajon in 1931, she attended BIOLA College in Los Angeles with a desire to become a missionary to India. Upon graduation from Bible college, she applied to the missions and found that they were not accepting any new missionaries at that time due to the unrest in the country. Since that did not work out she returned to El Cajon and was working in the post office when she met a soldier from Minnesota by the name of John Benson. She and John were married in 1943. After the war ended, in 1945, she moved with her husband to Minnesota, where they lived for many years, raising four children. After retirement John and Kathryn became "snowbirds," dividing their time between Minnesota and Arizona. In 2010 she became a full-time resident of Bullhead City.

Although Kathryn never achieved her dream of becoming a missionary to a foreign land, she truly lived her faith in thought, word, and deed. She was still teaching Bible study and knitting layettes for the missions well after her 100th birthday. Her love of the Lord was apparent to all who knew her.

Kathryn is survived by a daughter, Dena (Dan) Lentz, Bullhead City, AZ; and sons Jim (Linda) Aitkin, MN; Art (Karen), Danbury, WI; and Bruce (Jeanne), Minneapolis, MN; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2003.

In accordance with Kathryn's wishes her body has been donated to science and, because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time.

