Michael Milnick, 64, of Byram, Ms., lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Michael passed peacefully with his family beside him at the Hospice Ministries in Ms. He was born May 1st, 1955, in Newark, New Jersey, he lived most of his life in San Diego, Ca., before moving to Ms. He is the son of Eileen L. Milnick of San Diego, Ca.
Preceded in death by his father Joseph M. Milnick.
Surviving are his four children: Michael Milnick of Jackson, Ms.; Bridget Swainston of Greely, Co.; Matthew Milnick of Oklahoma City, Ok.; Amanda Milnick of Fort Smith, Ar.; brothers Joseph, Raymond and David Milnick; sisters Irene Jerauld, Kathleen Weisinger and Tresa Bothof; Aunt Madeline Zurla of Pa.; numerous nephews and nieces.
Michael worked for Milnick Roofing Co. in Clinton, Ms. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date in San Diego, California.
Published in The East County Californian from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020