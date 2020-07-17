Stuart Lincoln Rubine, born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, grew up in North Hollywood, went on to San Jose State, where he led an NCAA championship boxing team. After marrying his beloved wife, Virginia Carolyn (Kay) Mink Rubine, Kay and Stu moved to Lakeside, where they raised their children. Stu was a revered teacher and wrestling coach at Mount Miguel High School for almost 40 years. Stu coached the MMHS Matador wrestling team to a CIF championship and was loved by his English, Geography and P.E. students. Over the years, the Rubine family has heard many testimonials to the compassionate and fun-loving person Stu was to his students and wrestlers. Stu is survived by his children and grandchildren; David, 62 and his wife, Ilyse, 60; Ronald, 60, and his partner, Myrene, 47; Erica, 54, and her husband, Ward, 58; and his four grandchildren, Lily, 20, Ian, 17, Julian, 12, and Matthew, 11.

