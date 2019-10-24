|
Sue Farley Stone, "Mom, Granny, Sue", passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born Mae Dossett in Dallas, TX on May 6th, 1929 to Geraldine Dossett. On November 2nd, 1929, Sue and her twin sister were adopted by Zemula and James Farley of San Diego. They named her Celia Sue Farley. A proud San Diegan, Sue had fond memories of growing up on a dairy farm and lived in El Cajon her whole life.
Sue married the love of her life, William Robert Stone, on May 14th, 1950. They had a long and wonderful life together and were married for 47 years until his passing in 1997. They are now reunited in heaven. Sue prided herself in being a homemaker, wife, and mother to her 4 children. Together they created a home that was a favorite place to gather among many family and friends and no one was a stranger. She enjoyed having a pool for the neighborhood kids to use and learn to swim with American Red Cross Backyard Swim Program. Summer days were spent swimming until it was time for bed. They have many wonderful memories of taking family trips to Anza Borrego and San Felipe. She loved traveling and exploring with her husband, and later in life took trips to Prague, Thailand and more. "Granny" had an adventurous spirit and was never afraid to ride the roller coasters with her grandchildren. Her ability to make those around her feel at ease, her kindness, and her silly sense of humor will be greatly missed. She enjoyed going to the zoo and Balboa Park museums. Creativity came naturally to her and she was a talented artist. Her beautiful paintings are prized possessions among family and friends. She would attend outdoor shows with her art societies and display her works to the public. She painted with watercolor, acrylic, oil, studied the Japanese art of sumi-e, and often found inspiration for her artwork in nature. Sue passed her appreciation for the arts down to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed tending to her impressive garden, walking every day, and practicing Tai Chi. Her family was the most important thing to her.
She is survived by her sister Emily Stone of Bouse AZ and twin sister Sara Clare Pickering of San Diego, CA, her four children and their families: Larry Stone of San Diego, CA, Debbie and Spark Hobbs of Plymouth, NH, Bruce and Yoko Stone of San Diego, CA and Diane and Mike Byrnes of Seattle, WA; her 6 grandchildren and their families: Jacob and Staci Becker of Colorado Springs, CO, Garrett and Heidi Becker of Bozeman, MT, Andy and Emilie Stone of Boulder, CO, Jaimie and Sean Thomas of San Diego, CA, Molly Becker and fiancé Brendan of Plymouth, NH, and Gianna Stone and fiancé Gunner of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, niece Mary Sue Nydam and nephews Jim and Don Digenan. She was cherished and loved by many friends and family during her long life.
Published in The East County Californian from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019