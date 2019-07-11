Home

Virginia Carolyn "Kay" Rubine

Virginia Carolyn "Kay" Rubine Obituary
A native Idahoan, Virginia Carolyn (Kay) Mink Rubine passed away peacefully Sunday night, June 23. She was a loving mother, friend, daughter, and wife. Kay and her husband, Stuart Rubine, met at San Jose State, where they were both students, and raised their family in Lakeside.
Kay is survived by her husband, Stuart, 85, sons David, 61, David's wife, Ilyse, 59, son Ron, 59, Ron's partner, Myrene, 46, and daughter, Erica, 53, Erica's husband, Wardell Sanders, 57 and her grandchildren, Lily Sanders, 19, Ian Sanders, 16, Julian Rubine, 11, and Matthew Rubine, 10. She is also survived by her sister Darlene Moles and brother-in-law, Wayne, as well as family in the South Pacific, including Stu's younger brother, George.
Published in The East County Californian from July 11 to July 12, 2019
