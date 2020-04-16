|
|
|
HAWKES Adam Dickson (Edinburgh)
Died suddenly, at home, on his 92nd birthday, on April 13, 2020, with his loyal companion (dog) Charlie by his side, the world now seems a lot less bright without you. Adam lived with his family in Craigentinny and was originally from the Southside of Edinburgh, a beloved son of Charles and Edith Hawkes and a fiercely loyal and proud brother to Edith, Freddie, Olive, Arthur, Frances, Dorothy, Rita, Billy, Maureen, Reggie, Rose, Evelyn and Irene, all formerly of Nicholson Street. Adam was a loving husband of Ann and "simply the best" dad to Freddie, Linda, Caroline and Janey. A cherished grandad of 15
along with 3 great-grandchildren.
Lovingly cared for by Caroline after the loss of our mother. A proud gentleman (always dapper) and a good friend to many. May you join our beloved Mum Ann in eternal peace, together you both were always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Private Service held at Piershill, Friday, April 17, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 16, 2020