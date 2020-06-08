Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adamina McNEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adamina McNEILL

Notice Condolences

Adamina McNEILL Notice
McNEILL
Adamina (Ina)
(nee Young) (Elphinstone / Edinburgh)
Passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully, at home. Ina, dearly beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Lesley-Anne and Stephen, dear gran of Nicole and James, a cousin and a friend to many. She will forever be in our hearts and memories. Funeral service at the cemetery will be private due to current circumstances. The funeral car will be leaving from Durham Square on June 11, at 10 am and will depart for Elphinstone via Duries Park stopping at number
43, at 10.35 am, where Ina was born, progressing onto 37 Buxley Road, at 10.40 am, where Ina grew up and then onwards to Tranent Cemetery. All flowers are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -