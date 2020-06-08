|
McNEILL
Adamina (Ina)
(nee Young) (Elphinstone / Edinburgh)
Passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully, at home. Ina, dearly beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Lesley-Anne and Stephen, dear gran of Nicole and James, a cousin and a friend to many. She will forever be in our hearts and memories. Funeral service at the cemetery will be private due to current circumstances. The funeral car will be leaving from Durham Square on June 11, at 10 am and will depart for Elphinstone via Duries Park stopping at number
43, at 10.35 am, where Ina was born, progressing onto 37 Buxley Road, at 10.40 am, where Ina grew up and then onwards to Tranent Cemetery. All flowers are welcome.
