DODD Adele J. (Clermiston)
"Del" following a tragic accident, sadly passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, aged 46 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Roy and the late Gladys, cherished sister to Abigail and Daniel, sister-in-law to John, adored auntie to Chloe and Lois, beloved niece and cousin and loyal friend to so many. A private funeral service and burial will take place on July 6, 2020. A celebration of Adele's life will be held at a later date to which all family and friends will be warmly welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 30, 2020
