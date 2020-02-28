Home

Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:45
South Church
Peebles Road
Penicuik
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
14:30
Kirkhill Cemetery
FITZGERALD Adrian (Penicuik) Suddenly, at home, on February 13, 2020, Adrian, passed away with his wife Patricia, at his side. With roots in Lancashire but at home in Scotland, he was a loving and much loved husband to Pat and father to John Maurice, as well as uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law and cousin. Funeral to take place at South Church, Peebles Road, Penicuik, on Thursday, March 5, at 1.45 pm, followed by interment at Kirkhill Cemetery, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends and family are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020
