ANDERSON Agnes Anderson Cairns (Agnes) (Rosewell)
Peacefully, on May 7, 2020, at Pittendreich House Care Centre, after a short illness. Beloved sister of Henry and the late Margaret, much loved aunt to Gordon, Katherine and the late Douglas and loving cousin, friend and neighbour. In the current circumstances a private funeral will take place. A service of Thanksgiving will be held in Rosewell Parish Church when possible. No flowers please, instead donations would be welcomed in support of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 12, 2020