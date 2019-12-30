Home

BENNETT Agnes (Stockbridge /
Parsons Green)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on Monday, December 16, 2019, Agnes, beloved wife of the late John, cherished mum of John, Evelyn, Jean and the late Lennie and Robert. Dear sister of George, adored granny and granny Bennett, auntie and friend. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, January 10, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection on retiral of the service in support of Richmond's Hope.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019
