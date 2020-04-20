|
|
|
BINNIE Agnes (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Clovenstone Care Home, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, Agnes, aged 98. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Irene, Derek and the late David, much loved mother-in-law of Denise and the late Ian, adored grandmother of Lesley, David, Emma and Lucy, proud and loving great-grandmother of Lauren, Nadia, Lewis, Alex, Rhea and Harris. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Agnes will always be loved and sorely missed by all her family.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 20, 2020