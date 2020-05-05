Home

Agnes CRAWFORD

Crawford Agnes (Nancy) (nee Duff) (Mountcastle)
Suddenly, at the Milford House Nursing Home, on April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cameron, much loved mum of Lynda and Charmaine, respected mother-in-law of Tam and Vincent and proud granny to Craig, Joanne, Aidan and Craig's wife Angela, loved foster mum, mother-in-law and granny to Priscilla, Bobby, Keith and Tommy and good friend to George. Funeral service is private due to the present circumstances.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 5, 2020
