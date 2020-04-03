|
FERGUSSON Agnes (Magdalene)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, March 27, 2020, aged 71. Much loved sister to Marjorie, James and Jemima, aunt and friend to many, especially Pauline and Paul. A kind and gentle woman, Agnes was a long serving and dedicated Officer in The Girls Brigade and Elder of St. Martins Parish Church, she will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private funeral will take place on Friday, April 10, 2020. A webcasting link will be available for those who are unable to attend in person. A memorial service will take place once circumstances allow.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 3, 2020