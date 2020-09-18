Home

Agnes GADDIE

GADDIE Agnes Janette
(nee Gibson) (Prestonpans)
Suddenly, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Agnes, dearly loved partner of Frank and wife of the late William (Bill), much loved mum to Catherine, Ian, Lorraine and the late Maria, cherished granny to Yvonne, Aaron and Rowan and great-granny to Abbie and Amber, loving sister to the late Alexander (Alex), Andrew and George and a dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to join us. Due to circumstances, a private funeral will be held.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020
