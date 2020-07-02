Home

HENDERSON Agnes (Joyce) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, following a short illness, at Roodlands Hospital, on Friday,
June 26, 2020, Agnes Joyce Simpson Henderson (known as Joyce), loving wife of the late Bill, much loved mother to John, mother-in-law to Susan, grandmother to David, Toby and Jo and great-grandmother to Finlay, Alfie, Sophia and Poppy. Loved by her extended family and friends. A service will be held within Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, July 10, for close family members, this is in line with current government guidance.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 2, 2020
