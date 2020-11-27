|
HENDERSON Agnes Murphy (nee Burn) (Pilrig / Leith)
Passed away peacefully, on November 20, 2020, Agnes, beloved wife of Tam, much loved mum to Lorraine, Lynn and Tommy, loving granny to Martin, Natalie, Rosa and Sean, great-granny to Fionn, Aoife, Brodie and the late Anna. Survived by her wee brother Billy, cherished sister to nine siblings, auntie, great-auntie and good friend and neighbour to many.
Agnes enjoyed life to the brim and will be very much missed by all. "She`ll be dancing in Heaven" In place of flowers, the family would welcome donations in memory of Agnes to Alzheimers Scotland at https://www.justgiving.com/remember/821820/Agnes-Henderson
For Funeral Webcast details contact McKenzie & Millar, Leith
tel:0131 554-6174.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2020