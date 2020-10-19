Home

MOYES Agnes Dodds (nee Greig) (Dunfermline / Inverness / Elphinstone)
Peacefully, on October 9, 2020, at Tigh-na-Muirn Residential Care Home, Monifieth, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Avril, David, Ailsa, much loved mother-in-law of William, Gladys and Crawford, much loved grandmother of Eilidh, Daibhidh and Alex. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at the graveside, Inveresk Cemetery, on Thursday, October 22, at 11 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 19, 2020
