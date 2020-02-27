|
|
|
HUME Agnes (Nancy)
(nee Turner) (Gilmerton)
After a short illness, on February 23, 2020, Nancy, dearly beloved wife of William, much loved mum of William, Gail and her late beloved baby boy, loved grandma of Jardan and Eilidh, dear sister of Rose and Chrissie and her late brothers and sisters and a dear sister-in-law of Eleanor and Billy. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, March 2, at
12.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
A retiral collection, if desired, can be made at the end of the service in aid of the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 27, 2020