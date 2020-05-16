|
|
|
WESTWOOD Agnes (formerly of Rosyth / Inverkeithing)
Peacefully, at Abbotsford Nursing Care Home, Cowdenbeath on May 6, 2020, Agnes (nee Sharp), aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother to Pamela, Patricia and James. Funeral to be held on Monday, May 18, at 10.45 am, at Dunfermline Crematorium. Due to current restrictions the funeral is private. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
At home with the Lord whom mum and dad loved and served.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 16, 2020