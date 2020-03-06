|
ARCHIBALD Alan (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home after a short illness fought with great dignity, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Alan, dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Lee, Michelle and Graeme, loving father-in-law to Tamanda, Derek and Sheena, devoted and cherished grandad to Tobi-Leigh, Gabriella, Harlee, Devon, Brogan, Nicole, Ellie and Ethan, and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2020