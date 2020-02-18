|
|
|
LUGTON Alan (Gilberstoun)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on February 7, 2020, beloved husband of Molly, much loved dad to Sean and Kelly and daughter-in-law Cheryl, loving grandpa Beardy to Annabelle and Olivia and dearly loved brother to Roy. Alan will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at St John the Evangelist RC Church, Portobello, on Tuesday, February 25, at 9.45 am, followed by cremation at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2020