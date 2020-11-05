|
MACKIE Alan Robert (Portugal /
formerly Edinburgh)
Sadly, after a short illness, Alan Robert Mackie passed away peacefully, in Hospital de Cascais, Alcabideche, on November 2, 2020, (age 57 years). Much loved brother to Alastair, uncle to Thiago and brother-in-law to Heloisa.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
Due to prevailing circumstances no funeral service will be taking place, but his body will be arriving at Crematorio de Alcabideche, at 12 noon, on November 6, 2020. Can we ask all family and friends, wherever they may be, to stay at home and stay safe and to raise a glass or light a candle at the time of the service, to celebrate and remember Alan's life with us.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020