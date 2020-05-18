|
|
|
McKAY
Alan (Sciennes)
It is with great sadness, that the family of Alan McKay announces his passing on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 70 years. His children David and Jennifer and his wider family will lovingly remember Alan. His loving wife Elspeth preceded Alan in death.
Forever in our hearts.
A funeral service in memory of Alan will be at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh. Funeral service is limited numbers due to social distancing requirements. A video link to the funeral is available for anyone wishing to virtually attend (contact [email protected] for the link). Family flowers only please, donations can be made at the service for Alzheimer Scotland or online at https://www.alzscot.org/"
Published in Edinburgh News on May 18, 2020