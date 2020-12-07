|
HANNAH Alastair Kenneth (Edinburgh)
Beloved husband of the late Anne Louise (nee Aien), adored dad of Sharon and loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully, on November 26, 2020, at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after a short illness. Service will be held at Warriston, on December 9, numbers are limited so please ask family for webcast details. Family flowers only but donations to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 7, 2020