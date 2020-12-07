Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alastair HANNAH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alastair HANNAH

Notice Condolences

Alastair HANNAH Notice
HANNAH Alastair Kenneth (Edinburgh)
Beloved husband of the late Anne Louise (nee Aien), adored dad of Sharon and loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully, on November 26, 2020, at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after a short illness. Service will be held at Warriston, on December 9, numbers are limited so please ask family for webcast details. Family flowers only but donations to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -