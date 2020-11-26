Home

Alastair SHAW

SHAW Alastair Davidson (Edinburgh)
Sadly passed away, in St Margaret's Care Home, in Edinburgh, on November 19, 2020, at the age of 76 years.
A much loved brother of Douglas and Kathleen, loved by sisters-in-law Anne and Davina, step daughter Lisa, nephew Chris and nieces Vicky, Lynne and Gillian. Alastair was previously the proprietor of Woodcraft Supplies, in Broughton Street, Edinburgh. As a result of the current restrictions it will be a private funeral in the Cloister Chapel, at Warriston Crematorium, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 26, 2020
