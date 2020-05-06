Home

Alexander (Alex) EWING

Alexander (Alex) EWING Notice
EWING Alexander (Alex) (Prestonpans / Port Seton)
Peacefully, at Archview Lodge Care Home, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Alex dearly loved husband of the late Rhona, much loved dad of Veronica, Pauline, Christina and Tom, cherished grandad to Dominic, Joanne, Laura, Jamie and Francis and great-grandad to Caleb and a dear brother to Moira, Nan, Linda, Iris and the late Tom and David. Our thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to join us. Funeral private.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 6, 2020
