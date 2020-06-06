|
FAIR Alexander Neville (Alec) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, in his sleep, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, following a short illness, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, aged 85. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Fair. Adored uncle of Lee, Paul, Samantha, Nicola, Michele, Simon, David and beloved cousin to Barbara and Lucy. Brother-in-Law to Iris, Bill, Raymond and Janet. Private cremation due to prevailing conditions. A Thanksgiving service to be held at a later date. All further enquiries via William Purves Funeral Directors: Tel: 0131 447 5858.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2020