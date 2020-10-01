Home

GRANT Alexander (Alex) (Moredun / Craigmillar)
Sadly, but peacefully, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Victoria Building, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Alex, aged 87 years, beloved husband of the late Joan (June) and Mary, much loved dad to Karen and David, cherished grandad to Craig, Neil and Blair, loving father-in-law to David and Lisa and loving brother to Ella, the late Hector and Daisy, uncle and a good friend to many. Formerly of Scottish Gas, past member of Parkside, Dalkeith and Midlothian Indoor Bowling Clubs and the Queens Edinburgh Rifles (The Royal Scots). Private family service / funeral in accordance with current guidelines, due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2020
