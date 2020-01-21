Home

Suddenly, but peacefully, on Monday, January 13, 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Alison, devoted father to Alan, Linda and Brent, much loved grandad and great-grandad to his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, dear brother to Bill, a loved father-in-law and brother-in-law. Funeral service to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, Gracemount, at 12 noon, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery for the service of committal at 1.15 pm, all welcome. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 21, 2020
