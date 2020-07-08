|
IRVINE Alexander (Xander) Paul Thomas (Morningside)
Tragically, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Xander, aged 3 years. He was the light of Victoria and Paul's lives and a cherished grandson, great-nephew, nephew and cousin. He brought joy to all who met him and will be forever missed by his family and friends
"He will live on in our hearts."
A private service followed by burial at Morningside Cemetery, on Thursday, July 9, at 11.30 am. Xander will be passing through Morningside Road on route to the cemetery if you wish to pay your respects. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in lieu to www.gofundme.com/f/224ucmljlc where Victoria and Paul will choose a charity to help those in need.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2020