LAIDLAW Alexander (Alex) (Leith / Newhaven)
Suddenly, but very peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his three children, Alan, Jill and Michael. Alex, much loved husband of Betty, father-in-law to Donna, Dennis and Michelle, cherished papa to Kerri, Ryan, Michael, Joey, Sean and Kerrie, great-papa to Tyler, uncle to Linda, Sandra and all his extended nieces and nephews and a dear brother-in-law to Andrew and Betty. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, February 19, at 4 pm, to which all are welcome, black ties optional. Forever loved, sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020