Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Alec, loving husband of Evelyn, much loved dad to Claire and Stuart, father-in-law to Darren and Alison and cherished granda to his six grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, January 24, at 4 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be given, if desired, in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020
