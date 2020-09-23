Home

Soutar Alexander Ronald (Ronnie) (Eddleston, Peebles)
Peacefully, at Hay Lodge, Peebles, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Ronnie,
dearly loved husband of Linda and the late Helen, dad of Alan and Gavin,
grandad of Abby, Rosie and Finn and loved friend of extended family and
friends. Late of Lothian and Borders Police (1963-1993), Sandy to his colleagues.
Funeral private in the light of current restrictions. Donations may be sent directly to the Cancer Unit at the Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2020
