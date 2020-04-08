Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander (Janders) WOOD

Notice Condolences

Alexander (Janders) WOOD Notice
WOOD Alexander (Janders) (Granton / Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on April 1, 2020, Alex, age 85 years, late of Granton Trawlers, devoted husband of the late Cathy, loving father to Alex, John and Linda, dear father-in-law to Karoline, Christine and Derek, loving grandad to Jon, Kerry, Stacy, Victoria, Cameron, Murray and great-grandad to Ross and Anthony. Funeral service to remain private due to current gathering restrictions. RIP. Sleep tight legend.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -