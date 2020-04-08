|
|
|
WOOD Alexander (Janders) (Granton / Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on April 1, 2020, Alex, age 85 years, late of Granton Trawlers, devoted husband of the late Cathy, loving father to Alex, John and Linda, dear father-in-law to Karoline, Christine and Derek, loving grandad to Jon, Kerry, Stacy, Victoria, Cameron, Murray and great-grandad to Ross and Anthony. Funeral service to remain private due to current gathering restrictions. RIP. Sleep tight legend.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 8, 2020