Alexandra Theresa GRAY

GRAY Alexandra Theresa Stevenson
(nee Cook) 1st Anniversary
Cherished memories of an adored wife, mum, mother-in-law, gran and great-gran, who passed away on March 18, 2019.
We will always love and miss you,
With every passing day,
The longing just to see you,
Will never go away.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold,
Silent thoughts of times together,
Hold memories that will last forever.
Missed and loved forever.
Loving husband Dougie and family xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020
