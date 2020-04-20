Home

Alexandrina (Rena) HUNTER

Alexandrina (Rena) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER Alexandrina (Rena)
(née McCran) (Clermiston, Edinburgh)
Rena passed away peacefully, in the loving care of Eagle Lodge Care Home, on April 12, 2020, aged 96. Loving wife of the late Jimmy, cherished mum of Jim, David and Margaret and daughter-in-law Betty and son-in-law Andrew. Adored granny of Emma, Lucy, Jack, Ross and Katie and great-granny to Archie, Harry, Iona, Finn, Agi and Rosey. Private funeral due to current circumstances. A memorial service to celebrate Rena's life will take place at a later date, to which all friends and family will be warmly welcomed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 20, 2020
