It is with much sadness that our family announce the sudden passing of Alfred Tesoro, on June 3, 2020, aged 94 years. Alf was a devoted son, brother and much loved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held on Monday, June 15, at Inveresk Cemetery. The funeral cortège will travel along North High Street, Musselburgh, leaving at 10.40 am from M&F Funeral Services, Lochend Road South. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Alf can do so along the route. We will celebrate Alf's long and happy life at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 9, 2020
