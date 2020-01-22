|
MURRAY Alison (nee Rolland) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Alison, beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Charles and Angela, mother-in-law of Douglas, loving gran of Lewis, Amelia, Evan and Scott, dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie of all the family. Funeral service will be held at Prestongrange Parish Church, on Thursday, January 30, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving approximately 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers may be sent to the Co-op Funeralcare, Unit 4, Prestonlinks High Street, Prestonpans.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020