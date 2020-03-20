|
|
|
THOMPSON Alison (nee Beatty) (Fisherrow)
Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of Adamwood Nursing Home, Musselburgh, on March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Ian, loving mother to Heidi, Sharon, Leonie, Rowan and Coralie, much loved sister and sister-in-law, cherished granny/nana and great-granny, mother-in-law, aunt, teacher and friend to all. She taught us all many lessons in living. Requiem Mass to take place at St John's RC Church, Portobello, on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 am. Due to the current climate and restrictions should you wish to attend the service it is advised that you contact M. & F. Funeral Services on 0131 653 6177 as the church will only allow a maximum of 50 mourners. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer Society. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2020