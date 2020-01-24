|
|
|
GRANT Alistair Ross (Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on January 19, 2020, Ross,
beloved husband of Christine and a much loved father, step father,
grandad,papa and brother. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, January 29, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the door after the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 24, 2020