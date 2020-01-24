Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alistair GRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alistair Ross GRANT

Notice Condolences

Alistair Ross GRANT Notice
GRANT Alistair Ross (Bonnyrigg) Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on January 19, 2020, Ross, beloved husband of Christine and a much loved father, step father, grandad,papa and brother. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, January 29, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the door after the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -